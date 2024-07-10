Georgia Southern, Western Michigan schedule football series for 2031, 2034

The Georgia Southern Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2034 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Western Michigan University was obtained from Georgia Southern University on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Georgia Southern will travel to face Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031. The Eagles will host the Broncos three seasons later at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2034, which will conclude the series.

As part of the agreement, the two schools will exchange game guarantees. Western Michigan will pay Georgia Southern $150,000 on or before Dec. 31, 2031, and then Georgia Southern will pay Western Michigan $150,000 on or before Dec. 31, 2034.

Georgia Southern and Western Michigan previously played a home-and-home series back in 2015 and 2016, which was their first two meetings on the gridiron. The home team emerged victorious in both contests, with the Eagles winning 43-17 in 2015 and the Broncos returning the favor in 2016, 49-31.

Western Michigan is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Georgia Southern for the 2031 season. One week after visiting Western Michigan, the Eagles are also scheduled to host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 20.

Western Michigan now has three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2031 following the addition of Georgia Southern. The Broncos are slated to open the season on the road against the Michigan State Spartans on Aug. 30 before visiting the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 20.

