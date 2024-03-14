Georgetown announces 2024 football schedule

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

“Our players, coaches and staff are extremely excited for the upcoming 2024 campaign,” said Georgetown University Football Head Coach Rob Sgarlata. “The schedule will feature six home games at Cooper Field and five away games. The structure of our schedule, with five challenging out of conference games, will prepare us for the Patriot League contests. We open the season against Davidson and then travel to Marist and Sacred Heart before we welcome Brown and Columbia from the Ivy League to the Hilltop. We will take advantage of two bye weeks to prepare for our six league games. Our entire program is working diligently to improve each day in preparation for this upcoming season.”

Georgetown will play all five of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C., against the Davidson Wildcats.

Next, the Hoyas hit the road for consecutive games against the Marist Red Foxes on Sept. 7 and the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 14. Georgetown then returns to the nation’s capital to host the Brown Bears on Sept. 21 and the Columbia Lions on Sept. 28.

The remainder of Georgetown’s 2024 schedule is all Patriot League opponents — at Lafayette on Oct. 12, at Colgate on Oct. 19, vs. Bucknell on Oct. 26, vs. Lehigh on Nov. 2, at Fordham on Nov. 16, and vs. Holy Cross on Nov. 23.

Georgetown will have open dates on Oct. 5 and Nov. 9.

Below is Georgetown’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Georgetown Football Schedule

08/31 – Davidson

09/07 – at Marist

09/14 – at Sacred Heart

09/21 – Brown

09/28 – Columbia

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Lafayette*

10/19 – at Colgate*

10/26 – Bucknell*

11/02 – Lehigh*

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – at Fordham*

11/23 – Holy Cross*

* Patriot League contest.

Georgetown finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 3-3 in Patriot League action. The Hoyas are entering their ninth season under Sgarlata, who has a 30-68 overall record at the school.