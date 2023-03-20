Georgetown announces 2023 football schedule

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Four non-conference games on the schedule, at home vs. Marist on Sept. 2, Sacred Heart on Sept. 9, and Stonehill on Sept. 16, plus a road game at Penn on Oct. 7, were previously unannounced.

The game against Marist on Saturday, Sept. 2 will serve as Georgetown’s season-opener and home-opener at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C., followed by games against Sacred Heart and Stonehill.

The Hoyas then hit the road to face Columbia on Sept. 23 before returning home to host Fordham in their Patriot League opener on Sept. 30. Georgetown then steps out of conference play to conclude their non-conference slate at Penn on Oct. 7.

The remainder of Georgetown’s 2023 schedule is all Patriot League opponents — at Lehigh (Oct. 14), vs. Colgate (Oct. 21), vs. Lafayette (Oct. 28), at Bucknell (Nov. 11), and at Holy Cross (Nov. 18).

Below is Georgetown’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Georgetown Football Schedule

09/02 – Marist

09/09 – Sacred Heart

09/16 – Stonehill

09/23 – at Columbia

09/30 – Fordham*

10/07 – at Penn

10/14 – at Lehigh*

10/21 – Colgate*

10/28 – Lafayette*

11/04 – OFF

11/11 – at Bucknell*

11/18 – at Holy Cross*

* Patriot League contest.

“Our 2023 schedule presents our players, coaches and staff with a great opportunity,” said Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata. “We begin the season with three home games on the brand new turf of Cooper Field against longtime opponent Marist and two newer opponents in Sacred Heart and Stonehill. Our out-of-conference schedule concludes with the eighth installment of the Lou Little Trophy game in New York against Columbia and a return to Franklin Field to play Penn. These games will prepare us to compete against a very balanced Patriot League schedule where we will welcome Fordham, Colgate and Lafayette to the Hilltop and travel to play Lehigh, Bucknell and Holy Cross. Currently, we are striving to improve 1% each day as we build towards the 2023 campaign.”

Georgetown finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-5 in Patriot League action. The Hoyas are entering their ninth season under Sgarlata, who has a 25-62 overall record at the school.