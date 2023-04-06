Furman announces 2023 football schedule

The Furman Paladins have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Furman opens the 2023 season with a Thursday night contest at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. The Paladins will square off with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles of the Big South-OVC. The contest is set for Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Paladins then hit the road for two non-league outings. Furman travels down I-26 to Columbia to square off with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 9, then ventures to FCS Independent Kennesaw State on Sept. 16.

Southern Conference opponents then descend on Paladin Stadium, with a bye week partitioning games with Mercer on Sept. 23 and The Citadel on Oct. 7. Games with East Tennessee State on Oct. 28 and VMI on Nov. 11 round out the home conference tilts for the Paladins.

Furman will then take back-to-back road trips to Samford on Oct. 14 and Western Carolina on Oct. 21. Single games at Chattanooga on Nov. 4 and Wofford on Nov. 18 will complete the Paladins’ ventures around the Southern Conference.

Below is Furman’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Furman Football Schedule

08/31 – Tennessee Tech

09/09 – at South Carolina

09/16 – at Kennesaw State

09/23 – Mercer*

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – The Citadel*

10/14 – at Samford*

10/21 – at Western Carolina*

10/28 – East Tennessee State*

11/04 – at Chattanooga*

11/11 – VMI*

11/18 – at Wofford*

* Southern Conference contest.

Furman finished the 2022 season 10-3 overall and 7-1 in SoCon action, falling in the second round of the playoffs at UIW. This season will be the seventh under Paladin head coach Clay Hendrix.