Friday update: Football conference realignment

By Brian Wilmer - July 23, 2021
Big 12 early season 2021 football TV schedule announced

The story we reported here Wednesday around Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC appears to be gaining momentum.  Here’s what we know:

Chip Brown of 247sports and Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman both reported Friday that the move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC was seemingly immiment (subscription required).

The story reported that the talks had been going on for “six months, at a minimum.”

CBS’ Dennis Dodd also has a story on the move, with sources indicating, among other things:

“I’m not saying it’s 100%, but it’s close to it in terms of being a done deal,” a Big 12 source intimately involved in the process told CBS Sports.

“It could be as soon as 24-48 hours and as long as two weeks before we have any clarity in terms of timing,” said the source in reference to when Texas and Oklahoma would expect to formally join the SEC.

Reports indicate that both schools could owe between $76 million and $80 million to leave the conference at the beginning of the 2022 campaign — or any time before the media rights grant expires in 2025. This would be the schools’ share of the conference’s revenue distribution.

“As you can imagine, this stung,” the source said. “… [Commissioner Bob Bowlsby] feels absolutely betrayed.”

This may not be the last of the pillaging of the Big 12.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Big 12 Football Schedules

First, the PAC-12 does not want schools with any religious affiliations (TCU with the Disciples of Christ and Baylor with the Baptists). So whichever of the Big 12 remnants would end up joining the PAC 12 – it won’t be TCU or Baylor.

Secondly, you are suggesting that the SEC is to get Texas and Oklahoma while the Big Ten’s countermove is to get Kansas? Unless Notre Dame is coming along with them (and even then that would still be a relative downgrade): why would the B1G, knowingly engage in a purposeful and planned decline compared to their SEC rival (a rival they are currently financially leading)?

Third, why would the governors of Texas and Oklahoma condone the University of Texas and Oklahoma leaving Big 12, weakening or destroying the Big 12 Conference, leaving Texas Tech and Oklahoma State within the smoldering fiscal wreckage?

Clear there is more here to understand.

Reply