Friday update: Football conference realignment

The story we reported here Wednesday around Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC appears to be gaining momentum. Here’s what we know:

Chip Brown of 247sports and Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman both reported Friday that the move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC was seemingly immiment (subscription required).

The SEC currently is hoping to vote to offer invitations to Texas and Oklahoma as soon as "sometime next week," an SEC source tells me. "The vote will be 13-1." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 23, 2021

The story reported that the talks had been going on for “six months, at a minimum.”

CBS’ Dennis Dodd also has a story on the move, with sources indicating, among other things:

“I’m not saying it’s 100%, but it’s close to it in terms of being a done deal,” a Big 12 source intimately involved in the process told CBS Sports. “It could be as soon as 24-48 hours and as long as two weeks before we have any clarity in terms of timing,” said the source in reference to when Texas and Oklahoma would expect to formally join the SEC.

Reports indicate that both schools could owe between $76 million and $80 million to leave the conference at the beginning of the 2022 campaign — or any time before the media rights grant expires in 2025. This would be the schools’ share of the conference’s revenue distribution.

“As you can imagine, this stung,” the source said. “… [Commissioner Bob Bowlsby] feels absolutely betrayed.”

This may not be the last of the pillaging of the Big 12.

TCU insider @JClarkHFB247 has reported that TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech have already reached out to the PAC-12. One source told him “The Big 12 is going to blow up man” — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 23, 2021

KU REALIGNMENT HEARINGS: KU has a call set up with the Big Ten. — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) July 23, 2021

More details will be provided as they become available.

