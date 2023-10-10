Fresno State adds Stanford, UCLA to future football schedules

The Fresno State Bulldogs have added the Stanford Cardinal and UCLA Bruins to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Fresno State and Stanford will begin a home-and-home series on Sept. 2, 2028 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. The series will conclude the following season when the Bulldogs travel to face the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2029.

Fresno State and Stanford have met three times on the gridiron, but not since 1928. The Cardinal won all three contests and all three were played in Stanford.

The Bulldogs were already scheduled to visit the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 14, 2024 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., but that contest has been rescheduled as part of a new agreement and will now be contested on Nov. 30, 2024. Additionally, UCLA will make their first-ever trip to face Fresno State eight seasons later on Sept. 4, 2032.

UCLA leads Fresno State 6-4 in a series that kicked off in 1927 at Moore Field in Los Angeles, Calif. However, the Bulldogs have won four consecutive games over the Bruins, including a 40-37 victory in their most recent contest in 2021 at the Rose Bowl.

Fresno State is scheduled to kickoff the 2024 season on the road against the Michigan Wolverines on Aug. 31. The Bulldogs will also host the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 7 and the New Mexico State Aggies on Sept. 21 as part of their non-conference schedule.

Stanford, who joins the ACC in 2024, is currently slated to open the 2024 season at home against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Cardinal will also host the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 7 and will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 12.

UCLA will kickoff their first season as a member of the Big Ten on the road at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Aug. 31. The Bruins will also visit the LSU Tigers on Sept. 21, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that began in 2021.

Football Schedules

