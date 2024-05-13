FOX Sports reveals three football games in 2024 for Big Noon Kickoff

FOX Sports has revealed three college football matchups in 2024 that are set for Big Noon Kickoff, according to an announcement on Monday.
During week two of the 2024 season, the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines will host the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 7. The game will be televised by FOX at noon ET / 11:00am CT.
The following week on Saturday, Sept. 14 (Week 3), the Wisconsin Badgers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., also at noon ET / 11:00am CT on FOX.
FOX also announced that their Big Noon Kickoff for the final week of the regular-season in 2024 will again feature the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon ET (Week 14; noon ET, FOX).
The Michigan-Ohio State football series, referred to as “The Game” by some, is currently led by the Wolverines, 61-51-6. Michigan has won the last three contests in the series, 42-27 in Ann Arbor in 2021, 45-23 in Columbus in 2022, and 30-24 in Ann Arbor last season.
Earlier on Monday, the kickoff time and television network was announced for two Big Ten football games in 2024. Michigan will open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs and the game will be televised live by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 7:30pm ET.
The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will travel to take on Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The game will also kickoff at 7:30pm ET (6:30pm CT / 5:30pm MT) with live coverage via NBC and Peacock.
