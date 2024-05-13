First two Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC football games in 2024 set

The first two Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC football games of the 2024 season have been set, the network announced on Monday.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC this season will debut on Saturday, Aug. 31 with the Michigan Wolverines hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will travel to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The game will also kickoff at 7:30pm ET (6:30pm CT / 5:30pm MT) with live coverage via NBC and Peacock.

In 2022, the Big Ten Conference announced a new seven-year media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC that begins on July 1, 2023 and extends through the 2029-30 season. The Big Ten will have three premier windows for college football broadcasts on Saturdays, beginning at noon ET with the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. Games will then follow on CBS at 3:30pm ET and on NBC in primetime.

Big Ten Saturday Night is BACK. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/afMQVcOFOn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 13, 2024

Both football games, Fresno State at Michigan and Colorado at Nebraska, were showcased by NBC as part of its Upfront presentation.

Football Schedules