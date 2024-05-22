FOX reveals 2024 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2024 season, which includes a total of 12 contests.

The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast networks this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, Sept. 13 with the Kansas State Wildcats hosting the Arizona Wildcats, which is actually considered a non-conference contest.

The inaugural FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Old Trapper Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 6. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule is slated to be released on Thursday, May 30. The college football bowl schedule is set to be unveiled the following week on Thursday, June 6.

FOX 2024 Friday night college football schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Arizona at K-State – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 20

Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan St. at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 29

Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Dec. 6

Mountain West Championship – 8pm, FOX