FOX reveals 2024 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2024 season, which includes a total of 12 contests.
The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast networks this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, Sept. 13 with the Kansas State Wildcats hosting the Arizona Wildcats, which is actually considered a non-conference contest.
The inaugural FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Old Trapper Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 6. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule is slated to be released on Thursday, May 30. The college football bowl schedule is set to be unveiled the following week on Thursday, June 6.
FOX 2024 Friday night college football schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
Arizona at K-State – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan St. at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 29
Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Dec. 6
Mountain West Championship – 8pm, FOX
Maybe Michigan can get a Friday night game as well?
I feel UM-OSU should be on Black Friday night if Fox wants to air the game so badly. Ratings will be fine if they did that, possibly even higher since the start time is more appropriate for UM and OSU fans on the West Coast.
Michigan has said time and time again they will not play Friday night games- either home or away. According Warde Manuel. Was quoted in the Detroit Free Press a few months ago as having said that.
As a Michigan Wolverines Fan I am not bothered that they do not play on Friday evening however at least Northwestern Wildcats & Illinois Fighting Illini will play Friday evening.
At least ESPN have obligations to Big 12 & CBSSN have obligations to Mountain West should they play Friday evening Football.
The Big Ten should require all its teams be willing to play on Friday night if they want a shot at being in the flagship Big Noon Saturday slot.
interesting was thinking that this year without the big ten football title match on fox this season was where the mountain west football title match would go
i guess that cbs for their sports network prevents that and why the title match is like this for this season and maybe going forward on a friday night