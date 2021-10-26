Four SEC non-conference football games set for SEC Network+, ESPN+

Four SEC non-conference football games in November have been set for streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, the SEC announced on Tuesday.

All four games feature a team from the SEC taking on an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The first game will feature the Florida Gators hosting the Samford Bulldogs of the Southern Conference on Saturday, Nov. 13. The game will kickoff at noon ET.

The other three games are all set for noon ET kickoffs on Saturday, Nov. 20. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers of the Big South Conference, the Mississippi State Bulldogs welcome the Tennessee State Tigers from the Ohio Valley Conference, and the Texas A&M Aggies entertain the Prairie View A&M Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from a customer’s TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida – Noon, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia – Noon, SECN+/ESPN+

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St. – Noon, SECN+/ESPN+

Prairie View at Texas A&M – Noon, SECN+/ESPN+

