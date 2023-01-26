Ford Field named host site for USFL’s Panthers, Stars in 2023

Ford Field has been named the host site of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season, the league announced on Thursday.

Michigan and Philadelphia will practice and play games at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., during the 2023 regular season. Michigan will open their home slate at Ford Field in one of two featured games on Sunday, April 30.

“We’re back!” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud to be part of the revitalization of downtown Detroit, and we’re excited about turning up the Motown music and firing up a fan base for professional spring football in Michigan.”

On Wednesday, the USFL announced that the host site of the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The North Division Playoff Game and the USFL Championship Game will also be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2023.

The USFL previously announced that the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham, Ala., while the home site for the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be Memphis, Tenn.

“We’re excited to deliver high-quality and competitive professional spring football to fans all across the country who crave more football,” said Johnston. “The USFL proved itself to be a stable league run by experienced football leaders who provide a fan-friendly, fun, and affordable stadium experience while being a catalyst for the evolution of football through innovative rules.”

During the USFL’s inaugural season, all games were played in Birmingham, Ala. The league remains “committed to incrementally placing all teams into their namesake markets.”

