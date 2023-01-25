Canton, Ohio named host site for USFL’s Generals, Maulers in 2023

Canton, Ohio has been named the host site of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers for the 2023 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

New Jersey and Pittsburgh will practice and play games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton during the 2023 regular season. The two teams will also square off in Canton’s first regular-season game on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

“The USFL is excited that the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals will practice and play games in Canton during the 2023 regular season,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The outstanding regional support we received during our first postseason from football fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the great city of Pittsburgh, coupled with our successful partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, led to this moment.”

Th USFL also announced that the North Division Playoff Game and the USFL Championship Game will also be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2023. Dates and kickoff times will be announced later.

“After the incredible response from football fans during last year’s USFL postseason, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership by hosting regular season games in 2023,” said Michael Crawford, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Chief Executive Officer. “The USFL is a fan-first league, so we’re creating a fun and affordable entertainment destination here in Canton where football fans can cheer on the Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals, and other USFL teams while experiencing a wide variety of programming and activities throughout the Hall of Fame Village before and after games.”

During the USFL’s inaugural season, all games were played in Birmingham, Ala. The league remains “committed to incrementally placing all teams into their namesake markets.”

The USFL previously announced that the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham, and the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tenn.

