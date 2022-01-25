Florida A&M announces 2022 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

“We are very excited about the upcoming slate of games for the 2022 football season!” said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons. “We feel we have one of the toughest schedules in all of FCS football this coming fall, but to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“Our team is looking forward to the challenge of playing powerhouse programs such as the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, SIAC Champion Albany St., and MEAC and Celebration Bowl Champion SC State out of conference, as well as our challenging SWAC schedule!”

Florida A&M will open the 2022 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The following week on Sunday, Sept. 4, Florida A&M will head south to take on Jackson State in the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will also be FAMU’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest of the season.

The Rattlers then host a trio of games at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., beginning with a non-conference tilt against Albany State on Sept. 10. After an open date, SWAC foes Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State visit on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, respectively.

The final non-conference game of the season for FAMU is on the road against South Carolina State on Oct. 8.

Florida A&M’s final five games of the season are all SWAC contests — at Grambling State (Oct. 15), vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 29; Homecoming), vs. Southern (Nov. 5), at Alabama State (Nov. 12), and at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 19; in Orlando, Fla.).

Below is Florida A&M’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Florida A&M Football Schedule

08/27 – at North Carolina

09/04 – Jackson State* (in Miami)

09/10 – Albany State

09/24 – Alabama A&M*

10/01 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/08 – at South Carolina State

10/15 – at Grambling State*

10/29 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/05 – Southern*

11/12 – at Alabama State*

11/19 – Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Florida A&M finished the fall 2021 campaign 9-3 overall and 7-1 in SWAC action. The Rattlers traveled to Hammond, La., and fell to Southeastern Louisiana, 38-14, in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.