Florida A&M adds West Florida to 2023 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have added the West Florida Argonauts to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by UWF.

Florida A&M will host West Florida at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The University of West Florida is a public university located in Pensacola, Fla., which is about 191 miles from Tallahassee. The Argonauts, members of the Gulf South Conference in Division II, have never faced a Division I team in football.

West Florida is the second known non-conference opponent for the Florida A&M Rattlers in 2023. Florida A&M is also scheduled to travel to take on the USF Bulls in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, one week before they host West Florida in Tallahassee.

Florida A&M was previously scheduled to host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 7, 2023. However, South Carolina State has now scheduled a home contest on that same date against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) schedule for Florida A&M has not yet been announced. The Rattlers do know they will host Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Based on last season’s schedule, the Rattlers should host Alabama State in Tallahassee and travel to play Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State. FAMU will also take on Bethune-Cookman in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Florida A&M’s three opponents from the SWAC West will be announced at a later date.

