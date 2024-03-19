Five Big 12 football games in 2024 moved to Friday nights

Five Big 12 football games in 2024 have been moved to Friday nights, according to announcements this week from the schools involved.

The Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats football game, which was previously announced as Sept. 13 or 14, will be played on Friday, Sept. 13 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

Although Arizona joins the Big 12 Conference this season, the matchup was scheduled back in 2015 and will be considered a non-conference contest.

The Houston Cougars will be featured in two Friday night contests this season, and both games are on the road. Houston will visit the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 4 (previously announced as Oct. 4 or 5) and the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, Nov. 15 (previously announced as Nov. 14-16).

Two scheduled road dates finalized: Friday, Oct. 4 at TCU

Friday, Nov. 15 at Arizona #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/9xjCdrOEkn — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) March 18, 2024

The Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes football game, previously announced as Nov. 11 or 12, will be contested on Friday, Oct. 11 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

Locked in. Our game vs Arizona State has been confirmed for 10.11, confirming our schedule overall. pic.twitter.com/Fr1KXV9xYb — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 18, 2024

Also moved to Friday night is a BYU Cougars home contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 (previously announced as Oct. 18 or 19) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The @Big12Conference has officially confirmed that our game against Oklahoma State will be played on Friday, October 18 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2sWxpqNci0 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 19, 2024

Below are the five Big 12 contests that were moved to Friday nights this week:

Arizona at Kansas State – Sept. 13

Houston at TCU – Oct. 4

Utah at Arizona State – Oct. 11

Oklahoma State at BYU – Oct. 18

Houston at Arizona – Nov. 15

Four games involving Big 12 teams in 2024 were previously set for Fridays and are listed below:

TCU at Stanford – Aug. 30

BYU at SMU – Sept. 6

Oklahoma State at Colorado – Nov. 29

Utah at UCF – Nov. 29

Big 12 Football Schedule