FIU adds Monmouth to 2024 football schedule

The FIU Panthers have added the Monmouth Hawks to their 2024 football schedule, it was announced on Wednesday.

FIU will host Monmouth at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Monmouth Hawks currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Monmouth finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in CAA action.

Monmouth was previously scheduled to visit Morgan State on Sept. 21, 2024. That game appears to have been canceled.

With the addition of Monmouth, FIU now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on the road at the Indiana Hoosiers on Aug. 31 before hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 7 and visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 14.

The Conference USA portion of FIU’s 2024 football schedule should be released in the coming weeks. Last year, the league announced its schedule on January 10.

Monmouth announced its complete 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, which begins with a road contest at the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Hawks will also host the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 7 and the Fordham Rams on Sept. 28 in non-league action.

