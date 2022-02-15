FIU adds Bryant to 2022 football schedule

The FIU Panthers have added a home game against the Bryant Bulldogs to their 2022 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

FIU will host Bryant at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will be the season opener for both schools and it will also mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

The remainder of FIU’s non-conference schedule in 2022 includes road contests at the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 9 and at the New Mexico State Aggies on Oct. 1. The Panthers will also host the UConn Huskies on Oct. 8 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

FIU’s complete Conference USA football schedule for the 2022 season was also announced on Tuesday. The Panthers are scheduled to open up Conference USA play on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the road against the WKU Hilltoppers.

Other road C-USA foes for the Panthers in 2022 include Charlotte (Oct. 22), North Texas (Nov. 5), and Old Dominion (Nov. 19).

C-USA foes scheduled to visit Riccardo Silva Stadium in 2022 include Florida Atlantic (Oct. 15), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 29), Southern Miss (Nov. 12), and Marshall (Nov. 26).

While announced by the conference today, FIU’s 2022 schedule should still be considered tentative. Three teams on their slate — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss — each announced on Friday that they would depart the conference for the Sun Belt on June 30, 2022.

If or when those moves become official, Conference USA will have to release a revised schedule for the 2022 season.

2022 FIU Football Schedule