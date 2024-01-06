FCS Playoffs 2023: National Championship matchup, TV/streaming

The top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies are set to face off in the FCS National Championship game.

South Dakota State and Montana will play on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT and it will be televised by ABC with streaming via ESPN3 and ESPN+.

On the television broadcast, Roy Philpott will call the play-by-play, Roddy Jones will provide analysis, while Taylor McGregor will report from the sidelines.

In their most recent matchup back in 2015, Montana defeated South Dakota State, 24-17, in an FCS Playoff first-round matchup. The Grizzlies currently hold a perfect mark in the series, 8-0, including a 2-0 record over the Jackrabbits in the post-season.

South Dakota State is playing in its second consecutive FCS Championship and third overall. The Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State for the title last season, 45-21, and fell to Sam Houston in the 2020 matchup, 23-21.

SDSU comes into the game with a perfect 14-0 record. The Jackrabbits claimed the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship and the automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, where they were named the top-seed.

The Jackrabbits advanced to the FCS Championship with victories over Mercer in the Second Round, 41-0, Villanova in the Quarterfinals, 23-12, and UAlbany in the Semifinals, 59-0. All three contests were played at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D.

Montana is making its eighth appearance in the FCS Championship. In their first appearance back in 1995 when the game was known as the Division I-AA Championship, the Grizzlies defeated Marshall, 22-20.

The Griz head into the title game with a 13-1 overall record and their first Big Sky Conference championship since 2009. Montana also earned an automatic bid and were named the second-seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Montana opened the FCS Playoffs with a 49-19 win at home over Delaware in the Second Round. The Bobcats then defeated seventh-seed Furman, 35-28, at home in the Quarterfinals before taking down North Dakota State at home in double-overtime in the Semifinals, 31-29.

The FCS Championship is scheduled to remain in Frisco through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Prior to relocating to Frisco in 2010, the FCS Championship was played at Finley Stadium on the campus of UT Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tenn., from 1997 through 2009.

FCS Championship Game

Matchup: (2) Montana vs. (1) South Dakota State

Location: Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Time: 2:00pm ET

TV: ABC, ESPN3/ESPN+

Crew: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor McGregor (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

