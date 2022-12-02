FCS Playoffs 2022: Second-round games schedule, TV, bracket

The 2022 FCS Playoffs continue this weekend with eight second-round games on the schedule. The top eight seeds each host the winners from the eight first-round matchups.

All eight second-round games of the FCS Playoffs will be available to stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also include Hulu and Disney+.

Second-round action begins on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon ET with the eighth-seed Holy Cross Crusaders hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats. Then at 2:00pm ET, a pair of games kickoff — Furman at (7) UIW and Gardner-Webb at (5) William & Mary.

The action on Saturday continues at 3:00pm ET with three more games — Southeastern Louisiana at (6) Samford, Delaware at (1) South Dakota State, and Weber State at (4) Montana State. At 3:30pm, the third-seed North Dakota State Bison host the Montana Grizzlies.

Second-round FCS Playoff action wraps up late Saturday afternoon with one contest. The Richmond Spiders travel west to take on the second-seed Sacramento State Hornets at 5:00pm ET.

Winners will move on to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, Dec. 9 or Saturday, Dec. 10. The FCS Semifinals will be played the following weekend, with one game on Friday, Dec. 16 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Division I Football Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and it will be televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3)

*All games ET and on ESPN+.



New Hampshire at (8) Holy Cross – 12pm

Furman at (7) UIW – 2pm

Gardner-Webb at (5) William & Mary – 2pm

Southeastern Louisiana at (6) Samford – 3pm

Delaware at (1) S. Dakota St. – 3pm

Weber State at (4) Montana State – 3pm

Montana at (3) NDSU – 3:30pm

Richmond at (2) Sac State – 5pm

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 9-10)

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

To be determined.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

To be determined.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket