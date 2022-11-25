FCS Playoffs 2022: First-round games schedule, bracket

The FCS Playoffs 2022 are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at noon Eastern with the Furman Paladins hosting the Elon Phoenix.

The FCS Playoff Schedule continues at 2:00pm ET with three games — Davidson Wildcats at Richmond Spiders, Fordham Rams at New Hampshire Wildcats, and Saint Francis U. Red Flash at Delaware Blue Hens. At 4:00pm ET, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks travel to face the Weber State Wildcats.

Next up, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels play host to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at 5:00pm ET, and that is followed by the Idaho Vandals at the Southeastern Louisiana Golden Lions at 7:00pm ET.

The first-round of the 2022 FCS Playoffs concludes with one contest at 10:00pm on ESPN2, which features the Southeast Missouri Redhawks traveling to take on the Montana Grizzlies.

All first-round matchups will be streamed on ESPN+, with the exception of the previously mentioned Southeast Missouri-Montana matchup.

Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will play at one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:

1. South Dakota State

2. Sacramento State

3. North Dakota State

4. Montana State

5. William & Mary

6. Samford

7. UIW

8. Holy Cross

Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2022 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 26)

*All games ET and on ESPN+ unless noted.

Elon at Furman – 12pm

Davidson at Richmond – 2pm

Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm

Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm

North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm

Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm

Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm

SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3)

*All games ET and on ESPN+.



Fordham/UNH at (8) Holy Cross – 12pm

Elon/Furman at (7) UIW – 2pm

GWU/EKU at (5) William & Mary – 2pm

Idaho/SLU at (6) Samford – 3pm

SFU/Delaware at (1) S. Dakota St. – 3pm

UND/Weber State at (4) Montana State – 3pm

SEMO/Montana at (3) NDSU – 3:30pm

Davidson/Richmond at (2) Sac State – 5pm

The 2022 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

