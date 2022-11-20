FCS Playoffs 2022: Bracket, schedule released

The regular-season is complete, and now it’s time for the 2022 FCS Playoffs! The 11 automatic qualifiers, full 24 team field, FCS Playoff Schedule, and bracket were announced today by the NCAA.
The 11 automatic qualifiers for the FCS Playoffs won their respective conference championships and are listed below:
- ASUN-WAC – EKU
- Big Sky – Sacramento State
- Big South – Gardner-Webb
- CAA – William & Mary
- MVFC – South Dakota State
- NEC – Saint Francis (PA)
- OVC – Southeast Missouri
- Patriot – Holy Cross
- Pioneer – Davidson
- Southern – Samford
- Southland – Southeastern La.
Below are the top eight seeds for the fall 2022 FCS playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 3:
1. South Dakota State
2. Sacramento State
3. North Dakota State
4. Montana State
5. William & Mary
6. Samford
7. UIW
8. Holy Cross
The remaining 16 qualifiers (13 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 26. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2022 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 26)
*All games ET and on ESPN+ unless noted.
Elon at Furman – 12pm
Davidson at Richmond – 2pm
Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm
Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm
North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm
Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm
Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm
SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3)
*All games ET and on ESPN+.
Fordham/UNH at (8) Holy Cross – 12pm
Elon/Furman at UIW – 2pm
GWU/EKU at (5) William & Mary – 2pm
Idaho/SLU at Samford – 3pm
SFU/Delaware at (1) S. Dakota St. – 3pm
UND/Weber State at Montana State – 3pm
SEMO/Montana at NDSU – 3:30pm
Davidson/Richmond at Sac State – 5pm
The 2022 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.
