FCS Playoffs 2022: Bracket, schedule released

The regular-season is complete, and now it’s time for the 2022 FCS Playoffs! The 11 automatic qualifiers, full 24 team field, FCS Playoff Schedule, and bracket were announced today by the NCAA.

The 11 automatic qualifiers for the FCS Playoffs won their respective conference championships and are listed below:

ASUN-WAC – EKU

Big Sky – Sacramento State

Big South – Gardner-Webb

CAA – William & Mary

MVFC – South Dakota State

NEC – Saint Francis (PA)

OVC – Southeast Missouri

Patriot – Holy Cross

Pioneer – Davidson

Southern – Samford

Southland – Southeastern La.

Below are the top eight seeds for the fall 2022 FCS playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 3:

1. South Dakota State

2. Sacramento State

3. North Dakota State

4. Montana State

5. William & Mary

6. Samford

7. UIW

8. Holy Cross

The remaining 16 qualifiers (13 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 26. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2022 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 26)

*All games ET and on ESPN+ unless noted.

Elon at Furman – 12pm

Davidson at Richmond – 2pm

Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm

Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm

North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm

Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm

Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm

SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3)

*All games ET and on ESPN+.



Fordham/UNH at (8) Holy Cross – 12pm

Elon/Furman at UIW – 2pm

GWU/EKU at (5) William & Mary – 2pm

Idaho/SLU at Samford – 3pm

SFU/Delaware at (1) S. Dakota St. – 3pm

UND/Weber State at Montana State – 3pm

SEMO/Montana at NDSU – 3:30pm

Davidson/Richmond at Sac State – 5pm

The 2022 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket