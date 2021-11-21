FCS Playoffs 2021: Fall bracket and schedule released

The fall regular-season is complete, and now it’s time for the 2021 FCS Playoffs! The 11 automatic qualifiers, full 24 team field, FCS Playoff Schedule, and bracket were announced today by the NCAA.

The 11 automatic qualifiers for the FCS Playoffs won their respective conference championships and are listed below:

AQ7 – Sam Houston

Big Sky – Sacramento State

Big South – Kennesaw State

CAA – Villanova

Missouri Valley – North Dakota State

Northeast – Sacred Heart

Ohio Valley – UT Martin

Patriot – Holy Cross

Pioneer – Davidson

Southern – ETSU

Southland – UIW

Below are the top eight seeds for the fall 2021 FCS playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 4:

1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. ETSU

8. Montana State

The remaining 16 qualifiers (13 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 4. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the fall 2021 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 27)

*All games EST and on ESPN+.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross – 12pm

Davidson at Kennesaw State – 2pm

Stephen F. Austin at UIW – 3pm

UC Davis at South Dakota St. – 3pm

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington – 4pm

UT Martin at Missouri State – 4pm

Southern Illinois at South Dakota – 6pm

Florida A&M at Southeastern La. – 7pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3-4)

*All games EST and on ESPN+.



Sacred Heart/Holy Cross at Villanova – 7pm (Fri.)

UNI/EWU at Montana- 9pm (Fri.)

Davidson/KSU at ETSU – 2pm

FAMU/SLU at James Madison – 2pm

SFA/UIW at Sam Houston – 3pm

SIU/USD at North Dakota St. – 3:30pm

UTM/Missouri St. at Montana St.- 4pm

UC Davis/SDSU at Sacramento St. – 9pm

The fall 2021 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket