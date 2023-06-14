Every SEC football team to play Oklahoma or Texas in 2024, per report

Every SEC football team will play either the Oklahoma Sooners or the Texas Longhorns during the 2024 season, according to a report by Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

BREAKING: Each of the SEC teams will play either Texas or Oklahoma once in the upcoming 2024 CFB season. So every SEC team will have Longhorns or Sooners on their 2024 schedule. Whether they are home or away announced later tonight on @SECNetwork#SECThisMorning — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 14, 2023

Earlier this month, the SEC announced that they will play an eight-game conference football schedule in 2024, which will mark the first season as a 16-team conference when the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join. The league opted to keep the existing eight-game format for now as it “…continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference.”

For the 2024 season, SEC teams will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

The SEC will also eliminate the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.

Based on Burns’ report above, each SEC team will play Oklahoma or Texas in 2024 either home or away. It’s also possible that a few teams could end up playing both the Sooners and Longhorns next season.

According to Horns247, Texas’ first season in the SEC will feature a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs and road games at the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies. That will be in addition to Texas’ annual meeting against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Each SEC schools opponents for the 2024 season will officially be announced tonight at 7:00pm ET on a special primetime show on the SEC Network. Dates for those games will be announced at a later date.

