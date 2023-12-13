ETSU Buccaneers announce 2024 football schedule

The ETSU Buccaneers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

ETSU opens the 2024 season with a non-conference contest on the road on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, ETSU will open its home schedule at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., against the UVA Wise Cavaliers. The North Dakota State Bison visit Johnson City one week later on Sept. 14 before the Bucs travel to conclude their non-conference schedule at the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 21.

ETSU opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on Sept. 28 on the road against The Citadel Bulldogs. Other road SoCon opponents include Wofford on Oct. 26, Mercer on Nov. 2, and VMI on Nov. 23.

The Buccaneers will host SoCon foes Chattanooga on Oct. 5, Samford on Oct. 12, Western Carolina on Nov. 9, and Furman on Nov. 16.

Below is ETSU’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 ETSU Football Schedule

08/31 – at Appalachian State

09/07 – UVA Wise

09/14 – North Dakota State

09/21 – at Elon

09/28 – at The Citadel*

10/05 – Chattanooga*

10/12 – Samford*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Wofford*

11/02 – at Mercer*

11/09 – Western Carolina*

11/16 – Furman*

11/23 – at VMI*

* SoCon contest.

ETSU finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SoCon play. The Buccaneers are entering their first season under head coach Tre Lamb, who previously led the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

“We’re excited to release the 2024 schedule and start building towards the season opener in late August,” said Lamb. “This is a challenging schedule that will have us prepared for when we open Southern Conference play at the end of September. Our fans have the opportunity to travel to the two non-conference road games at Appalachian State and Elon, and having North Dakota State come to Greene Stadium will be great for the Tri-Cities. We look forward to having Greene Stadium packed all season.”