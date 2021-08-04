ESPN releases complete 68-game 2021 CFL TV schedule

ESPN has released their 2021 CFL TV schedule, which includes a full slate of 68 games this season.

The CFL canceled their 2020 season due to COVID-19. After initially releasing a full 21-week schedule for the 2021 season, the league trimmed that down to a 16-week season with each team playing 14 regular-season games.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch every Canadian Football League game this season on the ESPN networks and ESPN+. 12 regular-season games will air live on either ESPN2 or ESPNews, while the remaining games will stream via ESPN+.

The 2021 CFL Schedule begins on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The game will be televised live via ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the BC Lions will travel to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The game will begin at 9:30pm ET and it will be streamed by ESPN+.

Week 1 continues on Saturday, Aug. 7 with two CFL games on the ESPN networks. The Calgary Stampeders host the Toronto Argonauts at 7:00pm ET on ESPN+, and that is followed by the Ottawa Redblacks traveling to face the Edmonton Elks at 10:00pm ET on ESPN2.

The 2021 CFL season will conclude with the 108th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 and it will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game will be televised in the United States by ESPN2 at 6:00pm ET.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). CFL games in the United Kingdom and Ireland are televised by BT Sport.

Check out our 2021 CFL schedules at the links below, which includes the weekly schedule and individual team schedules.

