ESPN/ABC sets 2021 conference football championship game schedule

ESPN/ABC has set their 2021 conference football championship game schedule, which includes seven games.

The schedule kicks off on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 with the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Saturday’s action begins at Noon ET with two conference championship games. The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be televised by ABC, while the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be televised by ESPN.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game follows on ESPN at 3:30pm ET. The game will be played at the home stadium of the East or West Division winner.

A half hour later at 4:00pm ET, the top two seeds will compete in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. The game will be hosted by the team with the best record in American Athletic Conference play.

The SWAC Championship Game, which will played at the home stadium of the East or West Division champion, will also kickoff at 4:00pm ET and will be televised by ESPN2.

Championship Saturday concludes with the Subway ACC Championship Game at 8:00pm ET on ABC. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

2021 ESPN/ABC Championship Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Pac-12 (in Las Vegas) – 8pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Big 12 (in Arlington) – Noon, ABC

MAC (in Detroit) – Noon, ESPN

Sun Belt – 3:30pm, ESPN

American – 4pm, ABC

SWAC – 4pm, ESPN2

ACC (in Charlotte) – 8pm, ABC

You can view the full schedule of college football conference championship games at the link below, which includes all 11 contests in 2021.

