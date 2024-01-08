Eastern Washington announces 2024 football schedule

The Eastern Washington Eagles have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features a game at Nevada.

Eastern Washington opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Monmouth Hawks. One week later on Sept. 7, the Eagles will welcome the Drake Bulldogs to Roos Field.

The non-conference slate for Eastern Washington wraps up with a pair of road tilts. EWU will visit the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 14 and the Nevada Wolf Pack the following week on Sept. 21.

Eastern Washington opens Big Sky Conference play in 2024 at home against the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 28. Other Big Sky foes scheduled to visit Cheney include UC Davis on Oct. 19, Montana State on Nov. 2, and Idaho State on Nov. 16.

The Eagles’ Big Sky road slate next season includes Sacramento State on Oct. 12, Idaho on Oct. 26, Northern Colorado on Nov. 9, and Northern Arizona on Nov. 23.

Below is Eastern Washington’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

08/29 – Monmouth

09/07 – Drake

09/14 – at Southeastern Louisiana

09/21 – at Nevada

09/28 – Montana*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Sacramento State*

10/19 – UC Davis*

10/26 – at Idaho*

11/02 – Montana State*

11/09 – at Northern Colorado*

11/16 – Idaho State*

11/23 – at Northern Arizona*

* Big Sky contest.

Eastern Washington finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play. The Eagles are entering their eighth season under head coach Aaron Best, who has a 48-32 overall record at the school.