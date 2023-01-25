Eastern Washington announces 2023 football schedule

The Eastern Washington Eagles have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and a road game at Fresno State among the 11 total games.

Eastern Washington opens the season with a neutral-site non-conference game against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, Sept. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The following week on Sept. 9, the Eagles travel to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Fresno, Calif. EWU wraps up their non-conference slate on Sept. 16 against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in their home-opener at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.

Eastern Washington opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 on the road against UC Davis. Other road conference contests include Idaho State on Oct. 14, Portland State on Oct. 28, and Montana State on Nov. 11.

Big Sky foes slated to visit Roos Field in 2023 include Idaho on Sept. 30, Weber State on Oct. 21 (Homecoming), Cal Poly on Nov. 4, and Northern Arizona on Nov. 18.

Below is Eastern Washington’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

09/02 – North Dakota State (in Minneapolis)

09/09 – at Fresno State

09/16 – Southeastern Louisiana

09/23 – at UC Davis*

09/30 – Idaho*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Idaho State*

10/21 – Weber State*

10/28 – at Portland State*

11/04 – Cal Poly*

11/11 – at Montana State*

11/18 – Northern Arizona*

* Big Sky contest.

Eastern Washington finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky action.