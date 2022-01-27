Eastern Washington announces 2022 football schedule

The Eastern Washington Eagles have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at the Florida Gators.

Eastern Washington will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., against the Tennessee State Tigers in a matchup that was previously unannounced. The following week on Sept. 10, EWU travels to take on the Oregon Ducks.

After an open date on Sept. 17, the Eagles open up Big Sky Conference action at home against Montana State on Sept. 24. Eastern Washington then heads cross-country to take on the Florida Gators on Oct. 1, which is their final non-conference matchup of the season.

The remainder of Eastern Washington’s 2022 schedule is all Big Sky Conference contests — at Weber State (Oct. 8), vs. Sacramento State (Oct. 15; Homecoming), at Cal Poly (Oct. 22), vs. Portland State (Oct. 29), at Idaho (Nov. 5), at Montana (Nov. 12), and vs. Northern Colorado (Nov. 19).

Below is Eastern Washington’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

09/03 – Tennessee State

09/10 – at Oregon

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – Montana State*

10/01 – at Florida

10/08 – at Weber State*

10/15 – Sacramento State*

10/22 – at Cal Poly*

10/29 – Portland State*

11/05 – at Idaho*

11/12 – at Montana*

11/19 – Northern Colorado*

* Big Sky contest.

Eastern Washington finished the fall 2021 campaign 10-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The Eagles advanced to the 2021 FCS Playoffs where they defeated Northern Iowa at home in the first round, 19-9, but fell on the road at Montana in the second round, 57-41.