Eastern Kentucky announces 2024 football schedule

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Eastern Kentucky opens the 2024 season with back-to-back non-conference contests on the road, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Mississippi State Bulldogs and continuing on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 14, Eastern Kentucky will open its home schedule at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., with a United Athletic Conference (UAC) contest against the West Georgia Wolves. The Colonels will then step out of league action to host the Morehead State Eagles on Sept. 21, which was previously unannounced.

EKU returns to UAC play on Sept. 28 on the road against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, and then returns home to close out the non-conference portion of its 2024 schedule against the Robert Morris Colonials on Oct. 5.

Following an open date on Oct. 12, Eastern Kentucky will play six consecutive UAC contests: at Austin Peay on Oct. 19, vs. Southern Utah on Oct. 26, at Tarleton State on Nov. 2, vs. North Alabama on Nov. 9, at Abilene Christian on Nov. 16, and vs. Central Arkansas on Nov. 23.

Below is Eastern Kentucky’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule

08/31 – at Mississippi State

09/07 – at Western Kentucky

09/14 – West Georgia*

09/21 – Morehead State

09/28 – at Stephen F. Austin*

10/05 – Robert Morris

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Austin Peay*

10/26 – Southern Utah*

11/02 – at Tarleton State*

11/09 – North Alabama*

11/16 – at Abilene Christian*

11/23 – Central Arkansas*

* UAC contest.

Eastern Kentucky finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 4-2 in UAC play. The Colonels are entering their fifth season under head coach Walt Wells, who has a 21-20 overall record at the school.