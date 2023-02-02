Eastern Kentucky announces 2023 football schedule

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Eastern Kentucky opens the 2023 season with back-to-back road games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. EKU will visit Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Colonels then open their home schedule at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., with consecutive non-conference games against Western Carolina on Sept. 16 and Southeast Missouri on Sept. 23.

EKU’s fifth and final non-conference game in 2023 is slated for Oct. 21 on the road against Gardner-Webb.

Eastern Kentucky’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consist of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

ASUN-WAC action for Eastern Kentucky begins on Sept. 30 on the road against North Alabama. Other road conference opponents in 2023 include Utah Tech on Oct. 28 and Central Arkansas on Nov. 11.

Conference opponents slated to visit Roy Kidd Stadium next season include Tarleton State on Oct. 14, Austin Peay on Nov. 4, and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 18.

Below is Eastern Kentucky’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule

09/02 – at Cincinnati

09/09 – at Kentucky

09/16 – Western Carolina

09/23 – Southeast Missouri

09/30 – at North Alabama*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Tarleton State*

10/21 – at Gardner-Webb

10/28 – at Utah Tech*

11/04 – Austin Peay*

11/11 – at Central Arkansas*

11/18 – Stephen F. Austin*

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Eastern Kentucky finished the 2022 season 7-5 overall and 3-2 in ASUN Conference action. The Colonels advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but lost in the first round at home to Gardner-Webb, 52-41.