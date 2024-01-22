Eastern Illinois finalizes 2024 football schedule

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have finalized their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Monday.

Eastern Illinois previously announced its Big South-OVC Football Association schedule in 2024, as well as all four of its non-conference opponents. Dates for the four non-conference games have now been set.

Eastern Illinois opens its 2024 campaign with a trip to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 21 before later being moved to Aug. 24, and now settling on Aug. 31.

The following week on Sept. 7, Eastern Illinois will open its home slate at O’Brien Field in Charleston, Ill., against the Indiana State Sycamores. Next, the Panthers will travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 14.

Eastern Illinois wraps up the non-conference portion of its 2024 slate on the road against the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 21.

Eastern Illinois opens Big South-OVC action at home against Lindenwood on Sept. 28. Other conference opponents slated to visit Charleston in 2024 include Southeast Missouri on Oct. 5, Western Illinois on Nov. 2, and Charleston Southern on Nov. 16.

The Panthers will travel to face Big South-OVC foes Tennessee State on Oct. 12, UT Martin on Oct. 26, Gardner-Webb on Nov. 9, and Tennessee Tech on Nov. 23.

Below is Eastern Illinois’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule

08/31 – at Illinois

09/07 – Indiana State

09/14 – at Northwestern

09/21 – at Illinois State

09/28 – Lindenwood*

10/05 – Southeast Missouri*

10/12 – at Tennessee State*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at UT Martin*

11/02 – Western Illinois*

11/09 – at Gardner-Webb*

11/16 – Charleston Southern*

11/23 – at Tennessee Tech*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Eastern Illinois finished the 2023 season 8-3 overall and 4-2 in Big South-OVC action. The Panthers are entering their third season under head coach Chris Wilkerson, who has a 10-12 overall record at the school.