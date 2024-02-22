Drake releases 2024 football schedule

The Drake Bulldogs have released their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Drake opens the 2024 season with a home contest on Thursday, Aug. 29, against the Quincy Hawks. Quincy is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in Division II. The Bulldogs then hit the road for two FCS tilts sandwiched around a bye week, venturing to Eastern Washington (Sept. 7) and South Dakota (Sept. 21).

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) portion of Drake’s slate kicks off with San Diego visiting Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 28.

Drake’s other home tilts in PFL action include Butler on Oct. 12, Marist on Nov. 2, and Morehead State on Nov. 16.

The Bulldogs venture outside of the Hawkeye State for road league games at Valparaiso on Oct. 5, Presbyterian on Oct. 19, St. Thomas on Nov. 9, and Stetson on Nov. 23.

Below is Drake’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Drake Football Schedule

08/29 – Quincy

09/07 – at Eastern Washington

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at South Dakota

09/28 – San Diego*

10/05 – at Valparaiso*

10/12 – Butler*

10/19 – at Presbyterian*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Marist*

11/09 – at St. Thomas*

11/16 – Morehead State*

11/23 – at Stetson*

* PFL contest.

Drake finished the 2022 season 8-4 overall and 8-0 in PFL action, before falling, 66-3, to North Dakota State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. It was the fifth season at Drake for head coach Todd Stepsis, who was Drake’s defensive coordinator before being promoted to the lead role.