Drake announces 2023 football schedule

The Drake Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home contests at Drake Stadium.

Drake opens the 2023 season with three straight non-conference opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against North Dakota. The Bulldogs open their home slate at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, the following week on Sept. 9 when Northwestern (Iowa) visits.

Non-conference action for Drake in 2023 concludes on the road against South Dakota State at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 16.

After an open date, Drake begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road at Morehead State on Sept. 30. Other road PFL contests include San Diego on Oct. 21, Marist on Nov. 4, and Butler on Nov. 18.

PFL foes scheduled to visit Des Moines in 2023 include Valparaiso on Oct. 7, St. Thomas on Oct. 14, Stetson on Oct. 28, and Presbyterian on Nov. 11.

Below is Drake’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Drake Football Schedule

09/02 – at North Dakota

09/09 – Northwestern (IA)

09/16 – at S. Dakota St. (in Minneapolis)

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Morehead State*

10/07 – Valparaiso*

10/14 – St. Thomas*

10/21 – at San Diego*

10/28 – Stetson*

11/04 – at Marist*

11/11 – Presbyterian*

11/18 – at Butler*

* Pioneer League contest.

Drake finished the fall 2022 season 3-8 overall and 3-5 in Pioneer Football League play. The Bulldogs are entering their fifth season under head coach Todd Stepsis, who has a 13-25 overall record at the school (12-17 PFL).