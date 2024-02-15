Delaware, UConn schedule 2025, 2027 home-and-home football series

The Delaware Blue Hens and UConn Huskies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Delaware will host UConn at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on September 13, 2025. Two seasons later on November 27, 2027, the Blue Hens will travel to take on UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., which will conclude the two-game series.

Delaware, currently a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2025 and will join Conference USA. Since that announcement last November, the Blue Hens have added future road contests against the Buffalo Bulls, Colorado Buffaloes, James Madison Dukes, Virginia Cavaliers, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

With the addition of UConn, Delaware has now completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season, its first as an FBS member. The Blue Hens will open the season at home against Delaware State on Thursday, Aug. 28 before visiting Colorado on Sept. 6 and later hosting Wake Forest on Sept. 27.

UConn, an FBS Independent, has 11 opponents lined up in 2025. The season-opener for the Huskies is slated for Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against Central Connecticut.

UConn was previously scheduled to play at Purdue in 2025, but that contest has been moved to the 2029 season, per UConn’s release today.

