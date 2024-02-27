Delaware State releases 2024 football schedule

The Delaware State Hornets have released their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 games overall.

Delaware State opens the season with seven consecutive non-conference games, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Hornets then return to the continental United State to visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Aug. 31.

After their first open date of the season, the Hornets open their home slate at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., on Sept. 14 against the Wagner Seahawks. DSU remains at home to take on the Richmond Spiders the following week on Sept. 21.

Next, Delaware State travels to take on the Campbell Camels on Sept. 28 before returning to Dover to host the Saint Francis Red Flash on Oct. 5. The Hornets wrap up non-conference action on Oct. 12 when they visit the Robert Morris Colonials.

After its second open date, Delaware State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 on the road against South Carolina State. Other road opponents include Howard on Nov. 2 and Norfolk State on Nov. 16.

Delaware State will host MEAC foes Morgan State on Nov. 9 and North Carolina Central on Nov. 23.

Below is Delaware State’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Delaware State Football Schedule

08/24 – at Hawaii

08/31 – at Sacred Heart

09/07 – OFF

09/14 – Wagner

09/21 – Richmond

09/28 – at Campbell

10/05 – Saint Francis U.

10/12 – at Robert Morris

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at SC State*

11/02 – at Howard*

11/09 – Morgan State*

11/16 – at Norfolk State*

11/23 – NC Central*

* MEAC contest.

Delaware State finished the 2023 season 1-10 overall and 0-5 in MEAC action. It was the first season for the Hornets under head coach Lee Hull.