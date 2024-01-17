Delaware, James Madison schedule four-game football series beginning in 2027

The Delaware Blue Hens and James Madison Dukes have scheduled a four game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2027, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Delaware will host James Madison at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on September 18, 2027. The Blue Hens will also host the Dukes in Newark four seasons later on Sept. 13, 2031.

Delaware will travel to take on James Madison twice at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., with the first game set for Sept. 9, 2028. The Blue Hens will then visit the Dukes four seasons later on Sept. 18, 2032, which will wrap up the four-game series.

Delaware, currently a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2025 and will join Conference USA. Since that announcement last November, the Blue Hens have added future road contests against the Colorado Buffaloes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2025 and a home-and-home series with the Buffalo Bulls in 2029 (home) and 2030 (away).

Delaware and James Madison have met 27 times previously, most recently during the 2021 season when James Madison was still a member of the CAA. The Dukes won that contest 22-10, but the Blue Hens still lead the overall series, 14-13.

Football Schedules