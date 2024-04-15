Dayton announces 2024 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests total.

Dayton opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest at home at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, against the Saint Francis Red Flash. After an open date, the Flyers travel to take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 14.

Non-conference action for Dayton in 2024 concludes with a home contest against the Ave Maria Gyrenes on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Dayton begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road on Sept. 28 against Marist. The Flyers will also travel to face PFL foes Butler on Oct. 19, Presbyterian on Nov. 2, and St. Thomas on Nov. 23.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Welcome Stadium in 2024 include Davidson on Oct. 12, Morehead State on Oct. 26, San Diego on Nov. 9, and Valparaiso on Nov. 16.

Below is Dayton’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Dayton Football Schedule

08/31 – Saint Francis

09/07 – OFF

09/14 – at Indiana State

09/21 – Ave Maria

09/28 – at Marist*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Davidson*

10/19 – at Butler*

10/26 – Morehead State*

11/02 – at Presbyterian*

11/09 – San Diego*

11/16 – Valparaiso*

11/23 – at St. Thomas*

* Pioneer League contest.

Dayton finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 2-6 in PFL action. It was the first season for the Flyers under head coach and alum Trevor Andrews.