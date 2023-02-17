Dayton adds Central State to 2023 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have added the Central State Marauders to their 2023 football schedule, according to Central State’s schedule release on Friday.

Dayton will host Central State at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the ninth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Dayton and Central State first met in 1974 in Dayton. The Flyers defeated the Marauders in their most recent contest in 2016, 31-19, and now lead the overall series 7-1.

Dayton competes in the Pioneer Football League (PFL) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Marauders are members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) at the Division II level.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Dayton is scheduled to travel to play the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 2, which will be their season-opener. The Flyers are also scheduled to host the Southeast Missouri RedHawks on a date to be determined.

Dayton’s complete Pioneer Football League schedule for the 2023 season has not yet been released, but the Flyers do know they will visit the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, Nov. 4.

