Valparaiso announces 2023 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home contests at Brown Field.

Valparaiso opens the 2023 season with back-to-back contests on the road, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Beacons then travel to take on the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, which was previously unannounced.

After an open date, Valparaiso welcomes Pioneer Football League (PFL) foe Marist to Brown Field on Sept. 23, which also kicks off their home slate of contests. The game will also serve as Valpo’s Homecoming.

The following week on Sept. 30, Valparaiso wraps up the non-conference portion of their schedule at home against the Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) Mustangs.

Valpo’s remaining seven contests are all against PFL opponents – at Drake (Oct. 7), vs. Morehead State (Oct. 14), at Davidson (Oct. 21), at Butler (Oct. 28), vs. Dayton (Nov. 4), vs. Stetson (Nov. 11), and at St. Thomas (Nov. 18).

Below is Valparaiso’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Valparaiso Football Schedule

08/31 – at Youngstown State

09/09 – at Indiana Wesleyan

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – Marist*

09/30 – SMSU

10/07 – at Drake*

10/14 – Morehead State*

10/21 – at Davidson*

10/28 – at Butler*

11/04 – Dayton*

11/11 – Stetson*

11/18 – at St. Thomas*

* Pioneer League contest.

Valparaiso finished the fall 2022 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in Pioneer Football League play. The Beacons closed out the season with a loss at New Mexico State, 65-3, which was their first-ever matchup against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent.