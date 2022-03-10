Davidson announces 2022 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Davidson opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Wildcats open their home slate at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C., with back-to-back non-conference games against the Barton College Bulldogs on Sept. 10 and the St. Andrews Knights on Sept. 17. Both are previously unannounced contests that closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Davidson opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 24 on the road against Presbyterian. Other road opponents for Davidson this fall include St. Thomas (Oct. 8), Drake (Oct. 22), and San Diego (Nov. 12).

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Richardson Stadium this season include Butler (Oct. 1), Morehead State (Oct. 15), Stetson (Nov. 5), and Dayton (Nov. 19).

Below is Davidson’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Davidson Football Schedule

09/03 – at Jacksonville State

09/10 – Barton

09/17 – St. Andrews

09/24 – at Presbyterian*

10/01 – Butler*

10/08 – at St. Thomas*

10/15 – Morehead State*

10/22 – at Drake*

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – Stetson*

11/12 – at San Diego*

11/19 – Dayton*

* PFL contest.

Davidson won the PFL Championship in the fall of 2021 after finishing 7-1 in conference action (8-3 overall). The Wildcats traveled to face Kennesaw State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, but fell 48-21.