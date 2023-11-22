Columbia Lions release 2024 football schedule

The Columbia Lions have released their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Columbia opens the 2024 season with back-to-back non-conference contests against Patriot League opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 21 at home against the Lafayette Leopards at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y. The following week on Sept. 28, the Lions travel to take on the Georgetown Hoyas.

Ivy League action for Columbia in 2024 begins with a home tilt against the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 5. The Lions return to the road the following week on Oct. 12 to close out non-conference action against the Wagner Seahawks of the Northeast Conference, which was previously unannounced.

The remainder of Columbia’s 2024 slate is all Ivy League contests — at Penn (Oct. 19), vs. Dartmouth (Oct. 26), vs. Yale (Nov. 2), at Harvard (Nov. 9), at Brown (Nov. 16), and vs. Cornell in the Empire State Bowl (Nov. 23).

Below is Columbia’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Columbia Football Schedule

09/21 – Lafayette

09/28 – at Georgetown

10/05 – Princeton*

10/12 – at Wagner

10/19 – at Penn*

10/26 – Dartmouth*

11/02 – Yale*

11/09 – at Harvard*

11/16 – at Brown*

11/23 – Cornell*

* Ivy League contest.

Columbia finished the 2023 season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Ivy League play. The Lions were led by interim head coach Mark Fabish, who stepped in after the retirement of Al Bagnoli.