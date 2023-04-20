Columbia Lions release 2023 football schedule

The Columbia Lions have released their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Columbia opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference contests against Patriot League opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the road against the Lafayette Leopards. The following week on Sept. 23, the Lions open their home schedule at Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y., against the Georgetown Hoyas.

Ivy League action for Columbia in 2023 begins with a trip to take on the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 30. The Lions return home to Wien Stadium the following week on Oct. 7 to close out non-conference action against the Marist Red Foxes of the Pioneer Football League.

The remainder of Columbia’s 2023 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Penn (Oct. 14; Homecoming), at Dartmouth (Oct. 21), at Yale (Oct. 28), vs. Harvard (Nov. 4), vs. Brown (Nov. 11), and at Cornell in the Empire State Bowl (Nov. 18).

Below is Columbia’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Columbia Football Schedule

09/16 – at Lafayette

09/23 – Georgetown

09/30 – at Princeton*

10/07 – Marist

10/14 – Penn*

10/21 – at Dartmouth*

10/28 – at Yale*

11/04 – Harvard*

11/11 – Brown*

11/18 – at Cornell*

* Ivy League contest.

Columbia finished the 2022 season 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Ivy League play. The Lions are entering their eighth season under head coach Al Bagnoli, who has an overall record of 35-35 at the school.