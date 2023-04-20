Columbia Lions release 2023 football schedule

The Columbia Lions have released their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.
Columbia opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference contests against Patriot League opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the road against the Lafayette Leopards. The following week on Sept. 23, the Lions open their home schedule at Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y., against the Georgetown Hoyas.
Ivy League action for Columbia in 2023 begins with a trip to take on the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 30. The Lions return home to Wien Stadium the following week on Oct. 7 to close out non-conference action against the Marist Red Foxes of the Pioneer Football League.
The remainder of Columbia’s 2023 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Penn (Oct. 14; Homecoming), at Dartmouth (Oct. 21), at Yale (Oct. 28), vs. Harvard (Nov. 4), vs. Brown (Nov. 11), and at Cornell in the Empire State Bowl (Nov. 18).
Below is Columbia’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2023 Columbia Football Schedule
- 09/16 – at Lafayette
- 09/23 – Georgetown
- 09/30 – at Princeton*
- 10/07 – Marist
- 10/14 – Penn*
- 10/21 – at Dartmouth*
- 10/28 – at Yale*
- 11/04 – Harvard*
- 11/11 – Brown*
- 11/18 – at Cornell*
* Ivy League contest.
Columbia finished the 2022 season 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Ivy League play. The Lions are entering their eighth season under head coach Al Bagnoli, who has an overall record of 35-35 at the school.
This is an unrelated question but:will Lindenwood play a 10 game schedule in 2022? Or will they add a lower-division team to make it 11 games?
Don’t know, but they played 10 last season also. They are still transitioning, so are ineligible for the postseason.
Kennesaw State is only playing nine (also ineligible as they move up to C-USA next year). Saint Francis U. and Stonehill are only playing 10 also.