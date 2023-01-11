Colorado-Arizona State Week Zero game in 2023 scrapped, per report

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was excited about his team opening the 2023 season in Week Zero against the Arizona State Sun Devils. So excited that he leaked the news to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

That was a bad idea as it turns out. According to a report by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the Colorado-Arizona State Week Zero game has been scrapped due to Coach Prime leaking the information to the media.

The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era with a Week 0 matchup between Colorado and Arizona State to open the 2023 season, a source told 247Sports on Wednesday. Officials stepped in and halted progress before the programs could ask for a waiver to move the game after Sanders prematurely leaked news to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay.

Late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Georgia-TCU game, ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit mentioned a conversation that he had earlier in the day with Coach Prime. Herbstreit then broke the news that Colorado will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Breaking news from (Coach) Prime…Colorado’s going to open up with Arizona State in their first game and then they’re going to play TCU in their second game,” Herbstreit said.

“Sneak a kind of Week Zero game in there,” Chris Fowler responded.

Colorado is currently scheduled to open the 2023 season on the road at the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Sept. 2. Arizona State is slated to open their 2023 campaign two days prior on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

