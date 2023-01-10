Colorado to open 2023 season at Arizona State in Week Zero

The College Football Playoff National Championship was a blowout, but it did result in a college football scheduling nugget for the 2023 season.

Late in the fourth quarter with Georgia leading TCU 65-7, ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit mentioned a conversation that he had earlier in the day with new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime. Herbstreit then broke the news that Colorado will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Breaking news from (Coach) Prime…Colorado’s going to open up with Arizona State in their first game and then they’re going to play TCU in their second game,” Herbstreit said.

Colorado is scheduled to scheduled to travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

“Sneak a kind of Week Zero game in there,” Chris Fowler responded.

If that holds true, Colorado will play at Arizona State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The game will have to be or has already been approved by the NCAA since neither team plays Hawaii next season.

As previously mentioned, Colorado is scheduled to play at TCU on Sept. 2. The Buffaloes will then host back-to-back non-conference games against Nebraska on Sept. 9 and Colorado State on Sept 16.

Arizona State is currently scheduled to host Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 31, Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Fresno State on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Football Schedules