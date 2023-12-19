Colorado adds five games to future football schedules

The Colorado Buffaloes have added five games to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

All five games will be played at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Of the five games added, one is against a team from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), while the remaining contests are against current members of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Colorado will host the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6, 2025, which will be a first-time contest. Delaware is currently a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, but will move up to the FBS and compete in Conference USA.

The following season on Sept. 12, 2026, the Buffaloes will host the Weber State Wildcats of the Big Sky Conference in the FCS, which will also be a first-time gridiron matchup.

The Northern Illinois Huskies will visit Folsom Field on Sept. 18, 2027, another opponent that Colorado has never faced on the gridiron.

Colorado has also scheduled a pair of contests against the Northern Colorado Bears, an in-state FCS opponent. The Bears will travel to face the Buffaloes in Boulder on Sept. 16, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 13, 2031.

Colorado and Northern Colorado first met on the gridiron in 1900 and have played 13 contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2021, the Buffaloes defeated the Bears 35-7 to extend their lead in the overall series to 11-2.

“With our move to the Big 12 and having some of our existing home-and-home series turn into conference games, we had an opportunity to take a new approach to scheduling,” Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said. “With the expansion of the College Football Playoff, we want to be strategic leading into conference play with some Group of Five and FCS opponents earlier in the season. I am confident this strategy will give us the best chance at a berth in the CFP, an expectation that Coach Prime and I both share.”

Due to moving into the Big 12 Conference next season, future non-conference games against Houston in 2025-26, Kansas State in 2027-28, and Oklahoma State in 2036-37 will not be played or will become conference contests.

