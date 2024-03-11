College football spring games 2024: Over 30 games set for ESPN networks

Over 30 college football spring games in 2024 will be televised or streamed live via ESPN networks, it was announced on Monday.

Spring games with live video coverage begin on Saturday, March 16 with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game at 2:00pm ET on ESPN+ and SECN+.

Alabama’s 2024 A-Day Spring Game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 4:00pm ET on Saturday, April 13. One week later on Saturday, April 20, the Longhorn Network will have live coverage of Texas’ Spring Game at 2:00pm ET.

Seven ACC Spring games will be televised by the ACC Network, including NC State (April 6), Boston College (April 13), Pitt (April 13), Louisville (Friday, April 19), Wake Forest (April 20), Florida State (April 20), and Duke (April 20).

Check out the full schedule of college football Spring games on the ESPN networks below.

College Football Spring Games 2024

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, March 16

Missouri – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, April 6

Clemson – 1pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

NC State – 2pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 13

North Carolina (practice) – 10am, ACCN

Houston – 11am, ESPN+

Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Georgia – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia Tech – 1pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

Florida – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Tennessee – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Kentucky – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Pitt – 2pm, ACCN

LSU – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Virginia Tech – 3pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

Alabama – 4pm, ESPN

Miami – 4pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

Ole Miss- 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Friday, April 19

Louisville – 7pm, ACCN

Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, April 20

Georgia Southern – 12pm, ESPN+

Mississippi State – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Baylor – 1pm, ESPN+

Texas – 2pm, LHN

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCN

Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

Texas A&M – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Texas Tech – 2pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma – 2pm, ESPN+

Florida State – 4pm, ACCN

Duke – 6pm, ACCN

Syracuse – 7pm, ESPN+/ACCNX

South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, April 27

West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN+

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule