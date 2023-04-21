College football spring games 2023: TV schedule for weekend of April 22

College football spring games in 2023 continue the weekend of April 22. The TV schedule includes games on Friday and Saturday.

The ACC gets the weekend started with two Spring games on Friday, April 21. The Louisville Cardinals and the Syracuse Orange will both kickoff their spring games at 7:00pm ET with streaming coverage on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The Duke Blue Devils wrap up Friday night’s coverage one hour later at 8:00pm ET, also on ACCNX.

A full Spring football game slate on Saturday, April 22 begins at noon ET with the Georgia Southern Eagles on ESPN+ and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Big Ten Network will also televise the spring game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 2:00pm ET, while the Wisconsin Badgers spring game will be streamed live by BTN+ at 2:00pm ET and a tape-delay will follow at 4:00pm ET on BTN.

Big 12 teams with live coverage of their spring games on Saturday include Baylor, Texas Tech, and West Virginia at 1:00pm ET and Oklahoma at 3:30pm ET, with all four games streamed by ESPN+.

Colorado’s first spring game under Coach Prime is slated for a 3:00pm ET kickoff with national coverage on ESPN. The Pac-12 Networks will have live coverage of the spring games for the Utah Utes at 2:00pm ET (Pac-12 Network), Oregon State Beavers at 3:00pm ET (Pac-12 Oregon), Stanford Cardinal at 4:00pm ET (Pac-12 Bay Area), Washington Huskies at 4:00pm ET (Pac-12 Network), and Washington State Cougars at 6:00pm ET (Pac-12 Network).

Spring games in the SEC begin at 2:00pm ET with the LSU Tigers on ESPN+ and SECN+. Also set for streaming on ESPN+ and SECN+ are the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:00pm ET.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play their annual spring game at 2:00pm ET and live streaming will be provided by Peacock. The Nevada Wolf Pack will also have their spring game streamed live by Nevada SportsNet (NSN) at 4:30pm ET.

Overall, a total of 21 college football spring games will be televised or streamed live this weekend.

College Football Spring Games 2023

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 21-22)

Friday, April 21

Louisville – 7pm, ACCNX

Syracuse – 7pm, ACCNX

Duke – 8pm, ACCNX

Saturday, April 22

Georgia Southern – 12pm, ESPN+

Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Baylor – 1pm, ESPN+

Texas Tech – 1pm, ESPN+

West Virginia – 1pm, ESPN+

LSU – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Nebraska – 2pm, BTN

Notre Dame – 2pm, Peacock

Utah – 2pm, P12N

Wisconsin – 2pm, BTN+

Alabama – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Colorado – 3pm, ESPN

Oregon State – 3pm, P12N Oregon

Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Stanford – 4pm, P12N Bay Area

Washington – 4pm, P12N

Nevada – 4:30pm, NSN

Washington State – 6pm, P12N

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule