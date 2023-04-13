College football spring games 2023: TV schedule for weekend of April 15

College football spring games in 2023 continue this weekend. The TV schedule includes games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Florida Gators get the weekend started with their annual spring football game on Thursday, April 13. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ and SEC Network+ beginning at 7:30pm ET.

Friday’s action includes three contests with streaming coverage. The USF Bulls are up first at 7:00pm ET on ESPN+, followed by the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30pm ET on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The evening concludes with the TCU Horned Frogs’ spring game at 8:00pm ET on ESPN+.

A full Spring football game slate on Saturday, April 15 begins at 11:00am ET with the Boston College Eagles on ACCNX. A second ACC member, the Virginia Cavaliers, will play their spring game at 2:00pm ET with a broadcast on the ACC Network. The remaining games in the ACC are each slated for ACCNX, which includes Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Pitt at 1:00pm ET, Wake Forest at 2:00pm ET, North Carolina and Virginia Tech at 3:00pm ET, and Florida State at 4:00pm ET.

The Big Ten Network will televise the spring games for the Ohio State Buckeyes at noon ET and the Penn State Nittany Lions at 2:00pm ET. Michigan State’s spring game at 2:00pm ET will stream live on BTN+ with a tape-delay on BTN at 4:00pm ET.

In the Pac-12, the USC Trojans will play at 3:00pm ET on Pac-12 Network, while the Arizona State Sun Devils will play at the same time with coverage on Pac-12 Network Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will also televise spring games for the Cal Golden Bears at 5:00pm ET and the Arizona Wildcats at 6:30pm ET.

Spring games in the SEC begin at 1:00pm ET with the Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs on ESPN+ and SECN+. Also set for streaming are the Tennessee Volunteers at 2:30pm ET, Ole Miss Rebels at 3:00pm ET, Texas A&M Aggies at 4:00pm ET, and South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00pm ET.

The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs will have their spring game featured live on ESPN2 with kickoff set for 4:00pm ET. Additionally, the Texas Longhorns’ game will air on the Longhorn Network (LHN) at 2:00pm ET.

Overall, a total of 28 college football spring games will be televised or streamed live this weekend.

College Football Spring Games 2023

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 13-15)

Thursday, April 13

Florida – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Friday, April 14

USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, ACCNX

TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, April 15

Boston College – 11am, ACCNX

Ohio State – 12pm, BTN

Arkansas – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Clemson – 1pm, ACCNX

Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX

Mississippi State – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Pitt – 1pm, ACCNX

Michigan State – 2pm, BTN+

Penn State – 2pm, BTN

Texas – 2pm, LHN

Virginia – 2pm, ACCN

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX

Tennessee – 2:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Arizona State – 3pm, P12N AZ

North Carolina – 3pm, ACCNX

Ole Miss – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+

USC – 3pm, P12N

Virginia Tech – 3pm, ACCNX

Florida State – 4pm, ACCNX

Georgia – 4pm, ESPN2

Texas A&M – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

California – 5pm, P12N

Arizona – 6:30pm, P12N

South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule