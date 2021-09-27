College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 9, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 9, 2021 (Week 6) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 3. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
Week 6 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Georgia Tech at Duke – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Notre Dame at Va. Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
FSU at North Carolina – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN
Virginia at Louisville – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN
Wake Forest at Syracuse – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN
Off: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Pitt
American
Houston at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Temple at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)
SMU at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
East Carolina at UCF – 6pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Tulsa – 9pm, ESPN2
Off: USF
Big 12
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC
West Virginia at Baylor – 12pm, FS1
TCU at Texas Tech – 7pm, ESPN
Off: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Illinois – 3:30 or 4pm, TV TBA
Maryland at Ohio State – 12pm, TV TBA
Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, TV TBA
Penn State at Iowa – TBA, FOX or FS1
Michigan at Nebraska – TBA
Off: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue
Conference USA
Charlotte at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
ODU at Marshall – 2pm, Facebook
MTSU at Liberty – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Florida Atlantic at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium
UTEP at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN network
UTSA at WKU – 7pm, Stadium
North Texas at Missouri – TBA
Off: LA Tech, Rice
Independents
Boise State at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Middle Tennessee at Liberty – 3:30pm
UConn at UMass – 3:30pm – FloFootball/NESN or NESN+
New Mexico St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Va. Tech – TBA, ESPN network
Off: Army
MAC
Akron at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+
NIU at Toledo – 12pm, CBSSN
Central Michigan at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Buffalo at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Mountain West
Boise State at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Wyoming at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2
San Jose St. at Colorado St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2
Off: Fresno State, Hawaii, UNLV, Utah State
Pac-12
Stanford at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Oregon St. at Washington St. – 4pm, P12N
Utah at USC – 8pm, FOX
UCLA at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington
SEC
North Texas at Missouri – TBA
Alabama at Texas A&M – TBA
Arkansas at Ole Miss – TBA
Georgia at Auburn – TBA
LSU at Kentucky – TBA
South Carolina at Tennessee – TBA
Vanderbilt at Florida – TBA
Off: Mississippi State
Sun Belt
CCU at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)
Georgia Southern at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at ULM – 8pm, ESPN3
Off: App State, Louisiana