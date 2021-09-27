College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 9, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 9, 2021 (Week 6) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 3. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

Week 6 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Georgia Tech at Duke – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

Notre Dame at Va. Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

FSU at North Carolina – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN

Virginia at Louisville – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN

Wake Forest at Syracuse – 3/3:30pm, ABC/ESPN/2/ACCN

Off: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Pitt

American

Houston at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Temple at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)

SMU at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

East Carolina at UCF – 6pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Tulsa – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: USF

Big 12

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC

West Virginia at Baylor – 12pm, FS1

TCU at Texas Tech – 7pm, ESPN

Off: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Illinois – 3:30 or 4pm, TV TBA

Maryland at Ohio State – 12pm, TV TBA

Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, TV TBA

Penn State at Iowa – TBA, FOX or FS1

Michigan at Nebraska – TBA

Off: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue

Conference USA

Charlotte at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

ODU at Marshall – 2pm, Facebook

MTSU at Liberty – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Florida Atlantic at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

UTEP at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN network

UTSA at WKU – 7pm, Stadium

North Texas at Missouri – TBA

Off: LA Tech, Rice

Independents

Boise State at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Middle Tennessee at Liberty – 3:30pm

UConn at UMass – 3:30pm – FloFootball/NESN or NESN+

New Mexico St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Notre Dame at Va. Tech – TBA, ESPN network

Off: Army

MAC

Akron at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+

NIU at Toledo – 12pm, CBSSN

Central Michigan at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Buffalo at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU

Off: None

Mountain West

Boise State at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Wyoming at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

New Mexico St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2

San Jose St. at Colorado St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2

Off: Fresno State, Hawaii, UNLV, Utah State

Pac-12

Stanford at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Oregon St. at Washington St. – 4pm, P12N

Utah at USC – 8pm, FOX

UCLA at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington

SEC

North Texas at Missouri – TBA

Alabama at Texas A&M – TBA

Arkansas at Ole Miss – TBA

Georgia at Auburn – TBA

LSU at Kentucky – TBA

South Carolina at Tennessee – TBA

Vanderbilt at Florida – TBA

Off: Mississippi State

Sun Belt

CCU at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)

Georgia Southern at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at ULM – 8pm, ESPN3

Off: App State, Louisiana